Re: Lebanon: Maronite Patriarch calls for Syria refugees to return home





Abraham is a mythological founder of the Jewish people just like Romulus and Remus were founders of the Roman people.

According to the bible Abraham lived to (most improbably) 175 years of age and died in approximately 1922 BCE but then again he was around about 800 years after his death to make an agreement with a Philistine King in the Iron Age.

The people of Israel were confirmed as a fact by the Egyptian Pharaoh Merenptah in the late 13th century BCE when he differentiated between the Canaanite people and the Israeli people. Historical fact and archaeology show the people of Israel arose in the Levant in the land of Canaan in the Bronze Age, and then in the late 11th Century BCE created the Israeli state.

The Pharaoh Shishak and his army visited the Jews in 926 BCE as is recorded in the bible and in Shishak’s recordings of his army’s travels.





