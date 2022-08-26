MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Lebanon: chess player refuses to face Israeli opponent MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 26, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Absolutely – nobody ever heard about Lebanese winning anything anywhere in any competition. It’s just never happened. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans on student loan plan next article Joe Biden rallies for Democrats; slams MAGA Republicans ahead of Midterm elections The author comredg you might also like Re: FM: We will only accept a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital Benzema and Putellas Win UEFA Player of the Year Prizes Re: Fatal stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt Re: FM: We will only accept a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital Re: Kuwait always proves commitment to Palestinians and their cause, says veteran activist Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email