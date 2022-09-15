Re: Lebanese band Mashrou’ Leila to split after online harassment – Middle East Monitor





I used to be very anti-gay, but that was a very long time ago, and today, I am very

gay-friendly. To tell you how anti-gay I used to be, let me tell a story: my best

friend invited me for dinner, and I arrived early and we were having a wonderful time

chatting and laughing until there was a knock on the door. When she opened the door,

two men walked in, and by the way they were speaking, I immediately knew they were gay.

I became very offended and suddenly I stopped chatting and laughing and became very

quiet. I remained in the dining area and they went to the living room. I could hear

them having a wonderful time. Then she came to where I was and she asked me to join

them. I said no, no way. She left and – imagine the horror – that they were having

their dinner and I remained away as if they had a contagious disease. When I look back,

that behavior was very ugly. My friendship with her became strained for quite a while.

If I could turn back the hands of time, I would be just friendly with them and treat

them like any other person, I would sit with them for dinner, I would talk to them, I

would ask them about their lives showing interest. Today, I find myself always

standing up for their rights. So how did the change come about? I met a gay guy at work

who was sitting next to me and I could only describe him as golden: he was precious in

every way, kind, gentle, understanding, compassionate. What more could a person

expect from a human being that are good qualities than that? I am sharing my story

hoping that those who have negative feelings towards gay people will change as well. But

having said that, I will be the first one to tell you when they try to introduce the

gay issue into the Palestinian cause, I get very angry, because I would be thinking of

them as being opportunist, trying to join the Palestinian issue for their own

benefit. The overwhelming number of people in Palestine are Muslim and you need to

simply accept their Muslim traditions and stop trying to push down their throats issues

they are not comfortable with.





