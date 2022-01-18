Re: Leave, Sisi! – Middle East Monitor





The fact that this is another personally motivated revengeful unobjective article is no news. The problem is that the professional standards of Middle East Monitor are going down . MEM is becoming a media branch for the Muslim Brotherhood fugitives. Every annual anniversary of the 25th of January Revolution of 2011, same fugitives publish articles of imminent fall of the Sisi regime and exaggerate any problem. Nothing happens in the end as usual and we are left with the same empty misleading rantings of failed fugitives. MEM you are losing any credibility by publishing such trash every now and then. Get more serious credible critics not outlaws who use such writings to justify getting political asylum and renewing their residence visas.





