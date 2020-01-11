Re: Leaked pictures from Ain Al-Assad Airbase following Iranian attacks





Hmm…. when did the stream of refugees from the Middle East start again? Oops, after US had invaded and bombed their countries. After – not before. It is not about them looking up at US or the West, they had no other choice. US should take all the refugees and divide them with UK, instead of making other countries take responsibility for their actions and consequences.

Now that it is cleared up and explained to you in depth. another one of your misconsceptions need to be clarified:

I am a Christian from Europe. We Europeans see matters for what they are, we are not inside the US-disinformation bubble.





