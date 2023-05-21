Re: Lavrov: ‘Islam in Russia is living through a renaissance’ – Middle East Monitor





Lavrov said; We are ready for close cooperation with our friends from the Muslim world

However Chechen fighters – who are some of Russia’s oldest enemies – have joined forces with Ukraine in a bid to win the war, with the hope they can one day take their holy war back to their homeland of Chechnya.

The Chechen Sheikh Mansour Battalion has been fighting Russia in Ukraine since 2014. Their enemy’s tactics haven’t changed since this war began, they say.

“They’re sending forward troops like cattle for slaughter,” Chechen fighter Idris said.

It is the same kind of fighting Russia used in their homeland in the 1990s.

Sergey Lavrov has claimed that Islam is experiencing a “renaissance” in Russia on Friday, and also noted that Russian Muslims “stand shoulder to shoulder” with their compatriots and continue to defend the country’s security.

If it is so, why a Chechen commander with a half a million-dollar Russian bounty on his head takes the battle against russia?





Source link