Re: Lapid is not serious about a Palestinian state





is anyone serious about a Palestinian state coming into being any time soon?

how would it be possible?

will the gaggle of crooks and lunatics heading Fatah and Hamas reach any decent deal? would Iran allow such a deal?

without an end to terrorism, would Israel allow a Palestinian state?

would the lunatic settlers allow Israel to allow it?

the Palestinians and their Arab brethren long ago decided upon war and no peace….. and destroyed a two-state deal

when will the axeholes of resistance admit that they’ve been beaten into plow horses?





