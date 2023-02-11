close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Labour is purging 'anti-Zionists' from the party says Shadow Chancellor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 25 views
The LP has booted out every Jew I knew in the party. Wrong kind of Jew, evidently.



