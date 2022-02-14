Re: Kuwait bans Death on the Nile film starring Israel actress





Kuwait paid to get rid of their Palestinian population. This may have had some interrelationship with the Iraqi invasion. I’m a bit conflicted on this one because my general policy is to attribute most unpleasantness in the Middle East ultimately to petroleum issues. However, Kuwait busted an otherwise steadfast regional rule of not allowing Palestinian Arabs to move anywhere, except to Israel.

At least as interesting is how the Palestinian Arabs got to Kuwait in the first place. It’s extremely unusual for “refugees” to end up in nations lacking any border with their nation of origin. This only happens with choreography.

Choreography would indicate something that the anti Israelis are loathed to admit. Namely that the Palestinians had been invited across these various borders.





