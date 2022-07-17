Re: Kurdish SDF calls on Russia, Iran to prevent planned Turkish military operation

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Kurdish SDF calls on Russia, Iran to prevent planned Turkish military operationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 17, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Turkiye PLS no mercy to terorist PKK PYG PYD .. Crush & Clean.. for child murdres. dogs of west israhell. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Lacuna Space Opens Pre-Orders to IoT Solutions Providers next article Commentary: U.S. Supreme Court ignored Ninth Amendment when it struck down Roe v. Wade The author comredg you might also like Re: NYT: Biden recognises need for MBS Re: Israel strikes ‘Hamas sites’ in Gaza hours after Biden visit – Middle East Monitor Re: Iran: Biden is implementing Israel’s policies – Middle East Monitor Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email