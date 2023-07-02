Re: Key figure of Abraham Accords reveals 'purpose' behind Saudi normalisation

1. So you don’t understand that it is not the people of the Arab
countries that are normalizing but the unelected regimes?
2. So you don’t understand that anti-Jew feelings in both Jordan
and Egypt are at extreme, at 98% in both countries?
3. So you don’t understand that the Egyptians and the Jordanians
have no interest at all to visit what they call Israel?.
4. So you don’t understand that 96% of the people of Morocco were
opposed to normalization and thousands of people in Morocco were
demonstrating?.
5. So you don’t understand that the governments of Bahrain and UAE
did not consult the people when they normalized?