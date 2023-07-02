Re: Key figure of Abraham Accords reveals 'purpose' behind Saudi normalisation





1. So you don’t understand that it is not the people of the Arab

countries that are normalizing but the unelected regimes?

2. So you don’t understand that anti-Jew feelings in both Jordan

and Egypt are at extreme, at 98% in both countries?

3. So you don’t understand that the Egyptians and the Jordanians

have no interest at all to visit what they call Israel?.

4. So you don’t understand that 96% of the people of Morocco were

opposed to normalization and thousands of people in Morocco were

demonstrating?.

5. So you don’t understand that the governments of Bahrain and UAE

did not consult the people when they normalized?





Source link