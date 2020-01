Re: Justice at Last? ‘Panic’ in Israel as the ICC Takes ‘Momentous Step’ in the Right Direction





Very interesting viewpoint. So how would you appeal based #1 and #2 against the ICC ruling other than to the same court with essentially the same problem. Would Israel or the USA, for instance, be able to overrule the ICC based on its laws since both these countries are not signatories to the Rome Statutes but could be able to argue the Law based on these statutes with their own courts. Both countries posses an excellent court system.

Finally who are these ICC judges accountable to in reality?





Source link