Re: Justice at Last? ‘Panic’ in Israel as the ICC Takes ‘Momentous Step’ in the Right Direction





The WW2 Japanese tried that same pathetic “defence” of “no jurisdiction” that you are foolishly relying on, but it didn’t work. The Japanese didn’t sign the Geneva Conventions, but customary international law like the Geneva conventions and the earlier Hague Conventions have universal jurisdiction and do apply, even to the Bandit State.

However the Bandit State DID reluctantly sign the Geneva Conventions but only for appearances and propaganda purposes, I am yet to see just ONE provision which has been observed, can anyone point to ONE?

Put them before the court, that’s what courts are for. Let the cards fall as they may. Then hang em high!





