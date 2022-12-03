Re: Jordan's official Oscar entry Farha grants the Palestinian Diaspora permission to narrate





It never happened. Thats actually really interesting for those interested in recorded fact.

150,000 Jewish inhabitants were under constant military pressure; the 2,500 Jews living in Jerusalems old city were victims of an Arab blockade.

In December 1947, the arabs made organized attempts to cut off the highway linking Tel Aviv with Jeusalem, the city’s only supply route.

In the battle to lift the siege and reclaim Kastel, historian Eliezer Tauber found that a total of 101 people were killed, 61 in combat (24 armed fighters and the rest family members who were with them); about 10 whose deaths are in a “grey zone” whose characterization can be debated; and 11 from a single family killed by a single Irgun member. The cause of death of another 18 could not be determined.

In actual fact, the Irgun and Lehi forces left open an escape corridor from the village and more than 200 residents left unharmed. Additionally, 40 old men, women and children on trucks and took them to a base in Sheikh Bader. If the intent was to massacre the inhabitants, no one would have been evacuated.

However, claims from Arab propagandists at the time and since, found no evidence that women were raped or that ther was a massacre. On the contrary, every villager ever interviewed denied these allegations.

The arab propagands ploy of massacre and rape by the jews was a deliberate propaganda ploy, but one that backfired.

Hazam Nusseibi, who worked for the Palestine Broadcasting Service in 1948, admitted being told by Hussein Khalidi, a Palestinian Arab leader, to fabricate the atrocity claims while Abu Mahmud, a Deir Yassin resident in 1948 told Khalidi “there was no rape,” but Khalidi replied, “We have to say this, so the Arab armies will come to liberate Palestine from the Jews.”

50 years later, Nusseibeh told the BBC: “This was our biggest mistake. We did not realize how our people would react. As soon as they heard that women had been raped at Deir Yassin, Palestinians fled in terror.”

The aim of the exaggeration by the Arab Higher Committee of a “massacre” at Deir Yassin was to shock the population of the Arab countries into bringing pressure on their governments to intervene in Palestine. Instead, the immediate impact was to stimulate a new Palestinian exodus.

And, after the “massacre,” the Irgun escorted a representative of the Red Cross through the town and held a press conference. The New York Times’ subsequent description of the battle stated that more than 200 (sic) Arabs were killed, 40 captured and 70 women and children were released.

No hint of a massacre appeared in the report.

But, lke arab claims of “indigeneity” in judea and samaria, Deir Yassin also took on a life of its own and was used as a template (think “Jenin massacre” 2002…) in the arab propaganda machine in the fables of the 73 year arab israeli conflict.





