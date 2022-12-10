Re: Jordan's official Oscar entry Farha grants the Palestinian Diaspora permission to narrate





ALL the inhabitants rights are secured by Palestine’s Promise, KO.

That international Zionism acted to betray this understanding … by early in 1948. And So … Jordan as one of her close neighbours (both territorially and culturally), very reasonably stepped in to assure at least some Palestinians a degree of security.

That there were those within Jordan’s presumptive ‘nobility’ … who saw thereby, some narrower potential for self-advantage: is of course, also not in doubt. Hence, the ever-present need for lawful mechanisms, whereby the Law can be revisited … and reasserted.





Source link