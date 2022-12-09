Re: Jordan's official Oscar entry Farha grants the Palestinian Diaspora permission to narrate





This film is, in fact, quite gentle in its depiction of the crimes committed by the Israeli colonial army during the Naqba. In the film, a Zionist terrorist soldier is ordered to smash in the skull of an infant. Unable to carry out such a brutal act, he instead puts a cover over its face and leaves it to die. The reality was much harsher, and crushing children’s skulls much more normal. (It saved bullets.) One soldier reported ‘There was no battle and no resistance (and no Egyptians). The first [Zionist colonist] conquerors killed from eighty to a hundred Arabs [including] women and children. The children were killed by smashing of their skulls with sticks. There was not a house without dead.’





