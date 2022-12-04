close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Jordan's official Oscar entry Farha grants the Palestinian Diaspora permission to narrate

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 33 views
no thumb


Well, Farha is streaming worldwide, let the world see the truth unadulterated by Zionist propaganda and be the judge.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response