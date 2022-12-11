Re: Jordan's official Oscar entry Farha grants the Palestinian Diaspora permission to narrate





Your fable, is crap Js.

When the Jewish State of Israel was brought into being at the United Nations in 1947 it was roundly rejected by the Arab states. Arab immigration into the part of Palestine in which the Zionist enterprise was being developed dynamically by the Jews had increased the Arab population on the West Bank of the Jordan River. The other larger parts of what had been Palestine, namely Transjordan, as well as Syria, and Egypt, were still backwaters, offering little employment or development to its people. The Jews employed this immigrant source of labor despite the fact that acts of violence and murder were committed by Arabs on Jews. Jews in the land suffered decades of bloodshed and murder at the hands of the Arabs going back to the massacres in Safed and Hebron in 1929. So it continued, including murderous raids by what were called “fedayeen,” an early form of Arab terrorism.



In 1948 the fledgling Jewish state was attacked by heavily armed and trained Arab armies. The war was initiated by the Arabs for the purpose of driving the Jews they did not kill into the sea. Victory over the newly-born state seemed inevitable. Combined forces from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, supported by arms and soldiers from Lebanon, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia, attacked the undermanned and barely armed Jewish nation. Less than three years from the horrors of the Holocaust, Jews faced yet another genocide. The outcome, however, was a resounding defeat for the Arabs that left Israel in situ over a larger territory and the local displaced Arabs in despair.

The Arab hatred of the Jews and their desire to remove the Jewish presence from the Middle East was not erased. The new narrative purported to give the lie that the Jews woke up one day and decided to execute ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Arab population. Not true. The intended ethnic cleansing of 1948 would have been of the Jews at the hands of the invading Arab armies.

It was the Arab military and political leaders and the Arab states that were exclusively implicated in the mass exodus of the Arab population and for the personal tragedies suffered by them.

“The fact that there are these refugees is a direct consequence of the act of the Arab states in opposing partition and the Jewish state. The Arab states agreed upon this policy unanimously and they must share in the solution of this problem.”



The Nakba, then, must point directly at the Arab leadership and not at Israel. It is a tragedy that thousands of Arabs remain in Arab refugee camps to this day. It is a tragedy perpetuated by Arab nations in conjunction with the United Nations who chose to keep them in this status for a political purpose in order to use them as pawns in their ongoing campaign against Israel.

The obscenity of the decades old Arab refugee problem is completely down to the failure of the surrounding Arab nations with the collusion of the United Nations who are both guilty of perpetuating this human tragedy.





