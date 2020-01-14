Re: Jordan’s king: Dialogue with Israel ‘paused’ for 2 years





The ‘little king’ is disingenuous … he leads a country where the majority population is ‘Palestinian’ and favours the Muslim Brotherhood … eh? These 2 factions are anti-Israel and at some level pro-War …

Jordan has in the last couple of years had disputes with Israel:

[a] Death of a Jordanian worker … causing an expulsion of the ambassador

[b] Jordan reclaiming a small piece of land leased by Israel for decades

Jordan needs Israel for gas and benefits from Israel’s actions against Iranian hegemony

Israel keeps Jordan ‘safe’ as it would not allow a hostile takeover of Jordan by anti-Israel players





