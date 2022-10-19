Re: Jordanians take to the streets in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque





Rabinowitz as a child was once asked by his Russian teacher:

Ivan: Who is your mother?

Rabinowitz: Russia

Ivan: Who is your father?

Rabinowitz: The Communist Party

Ivan: What do you want to be when you grow up.

Rabinowitz: An orphan!

Zionism is about equality and freedom. Zionists were never Bolsheviks and never believed the promises of antisemitic Russians or racist Europeans such as yourself who hope to slaughter those they disagree with. If humanity had barnacles on its rear or cancer, people like you would be it.





Source link