MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jordanians protest against Jordan-Israel gas dealMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 12, 2020 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest TFB … they fought a War of Annihilation … it didn’t work out so well for them … eh? I could give a sh Xt … next Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Trump has no idea what he has done by killing Soleimani next article Pide INAI evaluar Sistema Nacional Anticorrupción The author admin you might also like Re: The US and Us: From Saddam Hussein to Qassem Soleimani and Al-Muhandis. Re: Israel announces participation in inauguration of synagogue in Egypt Re: Tel Aviv calls for Gulf States to unite with Israel against Iran Re: Jordanians protest against Jordan-Israel gas deal Re: Leaked pictures from Ain Al-Assad Airbase following Iranian attacks Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email