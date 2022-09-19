Re: Jordan-US deal to support Amman’s ‘economic reform program’: Foreign Minister – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jordan-US deal to support Amman’s ‘economic reform program’: Foreign Minister – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 19, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And Iraq, Syria, Lebanon? Arms to Saudi Arabia. Used to do Iran too. All to maintain peace in the Middle East!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden's armoured limousine “The Beast” that he will take to Queen's funeral next article White House Publishes First-Ever Comprehensive Framework Of Digital Assets The author comredg you might also like Re: Lebanon seizes drugs haul near Syrian border Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Lebanon seizes drugs haul near Syrian border Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Jenin Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email