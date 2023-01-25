Re: Jordan: protesters burn Swedish flag in front of embassy





Why didn’t MEMO cover the bigger story in Jordan a few weeks ago—-Jordanian News: Three Jordanian police were killed earlier this week, attacked during a raid on the hideout of suspected militants who allegedly have links to the so-called Islamic State.

The turmoil stems in part from ongoing protests against fuel prices that have broken out throughout the country, led by bus and truck drivers who are demanding government reforms. The protests reflect broader tensions within Jordanian society, where poverty, unemployment, and general malaise, especially among the country’s younger generations, have led to a population that feels neglected and marginalized.

Perhaps most concerning for Jordan’s leader, King Abdullah II, is that the killing of the police has exacerbated pre-existing tribal divisions while simultaneously exposing a deep rift between large segments of the population and the government.





