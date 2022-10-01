close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Jordan MP: ‘Arab normalisation encouraged Israel’s aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 14 views
no thumb


The ‘Al Aqsa’ dog whistle ain’t what she used to be … eh?

That ‘dog’ just won’t hunt … full stop

The pals are finished …



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response