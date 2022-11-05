Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance

Muslim Brotherhood observer-general in Jordan, Abdul Hamid Al-Thneibat, explained: “This
march reflects the rejection by the Jordanian people of the recognition of the legality of
the Balfour Declaration and the legitimacy of its outcome – the creation of the occupation
state.
Bertrand Russell 1970
The tragedy of the people of Palestine is that their country was given by a foreign
Power to another people for the creation of a new State. The result was that many
hundreds of thousands of innocent people were made permanently homeless. With every
new conflict their number have increased. How much longer is the world willing to
endure this spectacle of wanton cruelty? It is abundantly clear that the refugees
have every right to the homeland from which they were driven, and the denial of this
right is at the heart of the continuing conflict. No people anywhere in the world
would accept being expelled en masse from their own country; how can anyone require
the people of Palestine to accept a punishment which nobody else would tolerate? A
permanent just settlement of the refugees in their homeland is an essential
ingredient of any genuine settlement in the Middle East.