Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance





Muslim Brotherhood observer-general in Jordan, Abdul Hamid Al-Thneibat, explained: “This

march reflects the rejection by the Jordanian people of the recognition of the legality of

the Balfour Declaration and the legitimacy of its outcome – the creation of the occupation

state.

Bertrand Russell 1970

The tragedy of the people of Palestine is that their country was given by a foreign

Power to another people for the creation of a new State. The result was that many

hundreds of thousands of innocent people were made permanently homeless. With every

new conflict their number have increased. How much longer is the world willing to

endure this spectacle of wanton cruelty? It is abundantly clear that the refugees

have every right to the homeland from which they were driven, and the denial of this

right is at the heart of the continuing conflict. No people anywhere in the world

would accept being expelled en masse from their own country; how can anyone require

the people of Palestine to accept a punishment which nobody else would tolerate? A

permanent just settlement of the refugees in their homeland is an essential

ingredient of any genuine settlement in the Middle East.





Source link