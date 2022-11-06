MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistanceMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 6, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You lost!!!!!!! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House raises eyebrows with midterm strategy next article I’ll Skip Voting for Utah’s U.S. Senate Seat The author comredg you might also like Re: Russia to retaliate if Israel sends weapons to Ukraine Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Re: Russia to retaliate if Israel sends weapons to Ukraine Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email