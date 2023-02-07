Re: Jordan King says Jerusalem for Hashemite family a personal matter, not a political one





All 51 member States of the League of Nations in 1922 recognised “the historical connection of the Jewish People with Palestine and to the grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country”

Those 51 states were:

Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, British India, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Persia, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Republic of China, Romania, Siam, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Union of South Africa, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The Mandate for Palestine was endorsed by a joint resolution of the United States Congress on June 30, 1922

