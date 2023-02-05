close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Jordan King says Jerusalem for Hashemite family a personal matter, not a political one

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 21 views
no thumb


Please clarify: Are you talking about the Mandate for Palestine? “Yes” or “No”

Who is Ted Berman?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response