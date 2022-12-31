Re: Jordan king: If Israel wants a conflict 'we're quite prepared'





These matters, Peepsqueek? All pertain to a Palestinian dispossession that from the outset (in the opening months of 1948) … has been unlawful and a gross betrayal of our global UN Charter for human rights.

That small parcels of Palestine’s under-occupation population have seen some marginal improvement in their impoverished material circumstance for a couple of years, merely replicates those periods of improved material prosperity that from time to time were recorded for South Africa’s ‘under-occupation non-white’ peoples. However humanity “thrives not upon bread alone” … and looks and longs first and foremost: for Freedom and for freedom’s improved opportunities for self-betterment.





Source link