Re: Jordan condemns Israel for new Jerusalem construction

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jordan condemns Israel for new Jerusalem constructionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 8, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest As if Israel will listen to Jordan when push comes to shove over Iran they might not even listen to their ally, USA. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coalfire Selects Infosec Institute to Bolster Cybersecurity Team… next article White House bragging about Biden job gains draws social-media backlash The author comredg you might also like Re: 2 Palestinians killed by Israel, settlers in West Bank Re: Israel escalates threats against Palestinian resistance in Gaza Re: 2 Palestinians killed by Israel, settlers in West Bank Re: Venezuela’s President Maduro: ‘No one dares to ask us to abandon Palestine’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Norwegian Ambassador to the UN advances Palestine-Israeli conflict to ministerial level Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email