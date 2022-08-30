MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jordan calls on Israel to immediately stop violations against Al-Aqsa MosqueMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 30, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I write like an Arab? How? IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Jakarta gets ‘grey-zoned’ by Beijing next article Nobody Asked For Photos Of Hillary Clinton Partying At A Bar The author comredg you might also like Re: Jordan calls on Israel to immediately stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions Gate Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions Gate Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email