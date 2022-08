Re: Jordan calls on Israel to immediately stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque





Well BDS is only in its infancy compared to the boycott of S Africa. That was the point!

Your report is a release from Start Up Nation Central, an Israeli organisation. There is no evidence to support the claim. Meaningless drivel.

Mostly Israeli tech is ideas sold overseas. It isn’t producing long term jobs just making a few folk very wealthy.





Source link