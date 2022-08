Re: Jordan calls on Israel to immediately stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque





The Palestinians are descended from Canaanites. They are the indigenous. IgnorantFookin’Twat!

Bizarre as it may seem they invented two of those Abrahamic idiocies and the neighbors came up with the other.

Please engage a brain before commenting again! IgnorantFookin’Twat!





Source link