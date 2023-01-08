Re: Jokes, Israeli politics and coexistence: MEMO in conversation with Noam Shuster-Eliassi





Here’s another statistical based oddity that albeit a priori is a great argument against finiteness. Big bang theory currently holds that the universe is 13.8 billion years. Sounds like a long time… until you start looking at numbers.

Why isn’t it instead the year…

13.8 trillion trillion?

Or the year..

13.9×10^10^10^10

Or the year… 13.9×10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10^10

Or the year…

(insert some Knuth notation here if you want to see some really absurd numbers)

Putting aside empiricism and just looking at things from purely a statistical standpoint what are our chances we showed up so close to some alleged ultimate beginning? Epically unlikely would be a comical understatement. Whether one wants to argue singular universe or part of a larger multiverse there seems to be more than meets the eye.

Along with curiosity ego drives our desire to understand. We want that final absolute answer. It’s maddening not to know. So some just say f-ck it and insert their arbitrary sundry prime movers to make things finite (and not just religious sorts). Infinity doesn’t care about the desires of our finite primate brain.





Source link