Re: John Bolton: Turkiye should be expelled from NATO for ‘not acting like an ally’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: John Bolton: Turkiye should be expelled from NATO for ‘not acting like an ally’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 21, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Bolton is right, Turkey’s membership in NATO is becoming a problem for the West. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House says Biden won’t negotiate in McCarthy debt talks next article White House says Biden won’t negotiate in McCarthy debt talks The author comredg you might also like Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says Netanyahu Re: Egypt soaring prices drive home economic pain Re: World Court says it has received UN request for opinion on Israel Occupation Re: Israelis drink alcohol & urinate in Al-Aqsa compound Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email