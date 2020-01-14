Re: Jewish teacher fired over anti-Israel comments in US, as concern grows over ‘weaponizing anti-Semitism’ 





There you go again, trying to divide what is acceptable to say or not by semantics and set your feeble and self serving “rules”, then you have the audacity to expect me to follow your “rules.”

I don’t care what you call it.I call it fair comment and valid criticism. I hope the guilty squirm all the way to the ICC.

Where I come from there are a variety of laws against calling out fire in a theatre or anywhere else if there is no fire. You have no analogy. It’s like making a false complaint to the police.

For your education, again, free speech is indivisible, you either have it or not. There is nowhere in between. It’s called the First Amendment in the US. In Australia the High Court called it, “the implied right of free speech.”

You don’t have it unless you exercise it and I intend to exercise it, use it or loose it.

You and your ilk are the traditional enemies of free speech.





Source link