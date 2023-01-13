Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says Netanyahu

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says NetanyahuMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 13, 2023 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden’s documents mess next article Joe Biden Under Scrutiny as Another Batch of Classified Documents Found at New Location The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel poverty rate rises to 2m Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada Re: Abbas refused to help Arafat due to support for Al-Aqsa Intifada Re: Israel investigates Neturei Karta visit to Jenin camp Re: Israel says its policy on Iran allows expanding ties with Arab countries Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email