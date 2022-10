Palestinian Arabs have long worked to erode confidence in and respect for the rule of law.

that Israeli fundies and zealots have increasingly joined in the effort to disrespect secular authority is not surprising.

those who foolishly believe themselves to be answering to a higher authority have more in common with each other, even as enemies, than they do with reasonable people.

it’s not to be ignored thatIsraelis have employed Jewish frothers to counter Islamic ones.





Source link