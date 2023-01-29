MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jewish settlers attack Palestinians’ properties – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 29, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s a nice feel good feeling growing up somebody knows. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China-Australia relations: Beijing’s coking coal order another sign of fast-thawing ties next article Re: Jewish settlers attack Palestinians’ properties – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli media warn of 3rd Palestinian intifada amid tension Re: Jewish settlers attack Palestinians’ properties – Middle East Monitor Re: The torture battalion in the Israeli army Re: Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack Re: Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email