Re: Jerusalem: Sheikh Jarrah protest against sentences demanded for defending homes against settlers





This is nothing more than utterly immoral on the part of apartheid Jewish Israel.

The racist apartheid state is the illegal occupier of all of Jerusalem ; it has no legal right whatsoever to occupy Jerusalem.

As well as being the illegal occupier of Jerusalem the racist apartheid Jewish state evicts the Palestinian owners from their homes.

Apartheid Jewish Israel is a vile, immoral and repugnant Jewish entity !!





