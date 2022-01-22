MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jerusalem Salhiah family to bring home demolition case to ICCMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 22, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yes … lots of falafel stands next Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden’s Approval Ratings Drop Amid Inflation, Filibuster Stance next article White House Praises DOD Acquisition Professionals for COVID-19 Efforts Around the World The author comredg you might also like Re: Jerusalem Salhiah family to bring home demolition case to ICC Re: Saudi-led airstrike on Yemeni prison kills at least 70: International Medical NGO Re: Jerusalem Salhiah family to bring home demolition case to ICC Re: The pro-Israel lobby sees more Palestinian activists walk free from court Re: 2008 Gaza war's effects continue to resonate for Palestinian resistance, says expert Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email