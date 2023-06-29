Re: Jerusalem: Israeli journalist dressed as Christian priest spat at by settlers





While I certainly don’t condone anyone spitting on anyone, the vicious and often deadly attacks on Jews–especially very visibly Orthodox Jews–by Arabs in the region, including the Palestinians–is not up for debate. It has ALWAYS been a problem that incites an endless cycle of attack and retribution on both sides of the fence.

Your righter-than-self-righteous attitude is ridiculous on its face. Homegrown Palestinian militants recently shot up a synagogue in Israel while Jews were at prayer inside of it, killing some of the worshippers. Palestinians have continually tried to set fire to the Tombs of the Patriarchs. Even their own holy spaces are not immune from their continual desecrations. Palestinians regularly use the Al Aqsa Mosque as a riot staging ground. They stock weaponry and explosives inside the sanctuary with the nodding approval of the Jordanian Waqfs who are supposed to be in charge of keeping order.

Muslims have staged numerous attacks on the holy spaces of other religions–not only Synagogues but also Churches. Historically, Muslims in the region have built their Mosques over the looted and burnt remains of Synagogues and Churches. It’s a despicable pattern of behavior that all your attempts at selective distortion and revisionist history can’t erase. And you blather on about the “indecency” of Jews?? Pot, meet kettle.

Try cleaning up your backyard for a change. Then maybe peace will be possible in the region.





