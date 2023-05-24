close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Jerusalem: elderly Palestinian couple 'cannot imagine' forced eviction from home

Without eviction, the Chosenites cannot create Greater Israel. They don’t need a Palestinian State. Read:

Seeking to establish ‘Greater Israel’, US Republicans prohibit creation of Palestinian State
By MEMO

June 27, 2022: — In further signs that support for Israel has morphed into a religious extremist position, Bible-thumping, far-right American voters within the Texas Republican Party have approved a platform that will make it illegal to create a Palestinian State in territories controlled by the apartheid state. ….



