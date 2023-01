the absolute numbers are good,

but they provide scant comfort when we’re facing an increased and increasing incidence of repulsive behavior.

we can, with some measure of truth, tell ourselves that the increase is understandable given the prolonged provocation, but, at some point, we must refrain from making excuses for things not to be tolerated.

let’s not allow the bar to be lowered lest we reach the execrable level of depravity of those who claim terrorism is justified by frustration





Source link