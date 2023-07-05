Re: Jenin refugee camp residents made refugees by Israel once again

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jenin refugee camp residents made refugees by Israel once againMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 5, 2023 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Because I’m Tunisian; not palestinian. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden 'likely violated US Constitution' says judge as tech ban issued next article Secret Service Discovers Cocaine Inside White House: Report The author comredg you might also like Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ Re: Anti-BDS bill shielding Israel will have ‘profound detrimental’ impact on UK, says top lawyer – Middle East Monitor Re: OIC condemns Israel military operation in Jenin Re: Abraham Accord Arab states seen sticking with Israel despite Jenin violence Re: Israel attack on Jenin a crime that requires int’l accountability: Palestinians Abroad says – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email