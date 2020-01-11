Re: Jeffrey Epstein was blackmailing politicians for Israel’s Mossad, new book claims

close
Harriet,
It is you who are the moron. Just because a bunch of European AshcanNazi Jews have misappropriated the moniker of “semite” for themselves doesn’t take away the real semitic origin of Arabs. A semite is a descendant of SHEM.

Say a Papua Nuginian is a Christian could he call himself a ‘semite” on the basis that he follows a semitic religion?

Why not, it works for god’s holy chosen AshcanNazis?

Just because some weirdo Austrian nutcase, married to various jewesses came up with the term “anti-semite” 100 years ago, doesn’t give every follower of the semitic jewish religion exclusive trademark to the term, nor does it exclude Arabs. I prefer the correct English language term “Judaeo-Phobia.”

One would imagine, considering their barbaric treatment, every Palestinian would be perfectly entitled to be quite legitimately Judaeo-Phobic.



