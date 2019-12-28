Re: Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels





Japan, a US ally that has maintained friendly ties with Iran, has opted to launch its own operation rather than join a US-led mission to protect shipping in the region.

Article 96 of the Japanese Constitution Forbids the JDF from joining other nations in peace keeping action if not sanctioned by the U.N. this was amended in 2014, to allow the JDF to support allies , but only if war has been declared . However a number of political parties in japan seen that revision as illegal, by operating on their own the Japanese Defence Force, ( The clues in in the name) are sticking to Japanese law.





