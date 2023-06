The “Jewish return to Palestine” was a conditional one. Those conditions have not been met and for now, are far from being met.

It is in this context that this evident bad blood persists. Have you an ear, Joe Biden; Antony Blinken; the US Congress? For a lawful solution remains ‘on the table’ but the price that will need to be paid increases year by year (and the capacity of the USA to contribute its fair share of this escalating sum evaporates at an alarming rate).





