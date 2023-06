Re: It took just one Egyptian border guard to boost the nation amid normalisation with Israel





Alan Dershowitz:

March 2014: The only solution to Europe’s Jewish problem was for European Jews to leave that bastion of Jew-hatred and to return to their original homeland, which is now the state of Israel.

November 2014: He faced the humiliation of his life when DNA confirmed that he was:

99.9% European,

0.1% sub-Saharan-African and

0.0% Middle Eastern.

How then this man can explain the return story at 0% genetic link to the Middle Eastern region?

https://ethnicelebs.Com/alan-dershowitz





