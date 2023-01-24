Re: It is anti-Semitic to call Israel ‘apartheid’, says EU – Middle East Monitor

Palestine is only 1% of what the Jews were aiming at the conquest
of the entire Middle East.
◍ Theodor Herzl Diaries – Vol 1 – Page 342 (April 26, 1896):
The northern frontier ought to be the mountains facing
Cappadocia; the southern, the Suez Canal. The slogan to be
circulated: The Palestine of David and Solomon!
◍ Theodor Herzl Diaries – Vol 2 – Page 711 (October 15, 1898):
Discussed with Bodenheimer the demands we will make.
Area: from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.
◍ Genesis 15-18: I will give your descendants the land east
of the Shihor River on the border of Egypt as far as the
Euphrates River.